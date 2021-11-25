Irish Continental Group plc



Transaction in Own Shares



Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 24th November 2021.

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 (one million) ICG Units, representing 0.53% of the issued share capital

Price: All purchased at €4.37 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

25th November 2021