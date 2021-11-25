English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 25 November 2021 9:45 EET

Uponor completed repurchase of own shares

Uponor has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 1 November 2021 and ended on 24 November 2021. During that time, Uponor acquired a total of 500,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 21.4550 per share. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2021 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s long-term incentive plans.



Following the repurchase, Uponor Corporation holds a total of 634,206 own shares, corresponding to 0.87% of the total number of shares.

