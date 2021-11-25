Hexagon Composites ASA – Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Flakk Rollon AS, a close associate of Mr. Knut Flakk, Chairman of the Board of Hexagon Composites ASA (the “Company”), has sold 1,650,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 37.50 per share. Following the share sale, close associates of Mr. Knut Flakk own a total of 27,834,969 shares in the Company. Please see the attached form for further information.

Contacts:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.co m

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: + 47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

