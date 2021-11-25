$250+ Million Cuttings re-injection Services Markets - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cuttings re-injection services Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cuttings re-injection services market was valued at $180.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $259.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Cuttings re-injection is the only economical and environmentally sound process for dumping of drilled cuttings and drilling waste at the rig site.

It is the waste disposal method where oilfield wastes and drill cuttings are blended into a slurry with water and injected at elevated pressure into hydraulically produced fractures up to thousand meters beneath the surface.



The factors contributing toward the market growth are strict government rules and rise in concerns regarding environment. However, the shift toward renewable energy for energy production hinders the growth of the oil & gas industry. This limits the growth of the oil & gas service industry, which is consequently hampers the demand for cuttings re-injection services and equipment in the market.

On the contrary, some of the countries are trying to be self-sufficient in oil production which is projected to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Increased environmental concerns

Rise in drilling waste management regulations

Restraint

Availability of alternative drill waste management process

Opportunity

South China Sea offers opportunities for oil & gas companies

Key Market Players

Baker Hughes Company

NOV Inc.

Advantek

Augean PLC

GN Solid Control

Haliburton

Schlumberger

PPLI

Weatherford

Terralog Technologies

Other players in the market are

Aker Solutions

Archer Limited

KCA Deutag

Odfjell Drilling

Drill Cuttings Disposal Company/Apollo Resources

Step Oiltools

Derrick Corporation

Calder Limited

Scomi

Key market segments

By Type

Dedicated Injection

Annular Injection

By Application

On-Shore

Off-Shore

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Russia

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Malaysia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7eknkh



