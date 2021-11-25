$250+ Million Cuttings re-injection Services Markets - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cuttings re-injection services Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cuttings re-injection services market was valued at $180.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $259.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Cuttings re-injection is the only economical and environmentally sound process for dumping of drilled cuttings and drilling waste at the rig site.

It is the waste disposal method where oilfield wastes and drill cuttings are blended into a slurry with water and injected at elevated pressure into hydraulically produced fractures up to thousand meters beneath the surface.

The factors contributing toward the market growth are strict government rules and rise in concerns regarding environment. However, the shift toward renewable energy for energy production hinders the growth of the oil & gas industry. This limits the growth of the oil & gas service industry, which is consequently hampers the demand for cuttings re-injection services and equipment in the market.

On the contrary, some of the countries are trying to be self-sufficient in oil production which is projected to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased environmental concerns
  • Rise in drilling waste management regulations

Restraint

  • Availability of alternative drill waste management process

Opportunity

  • South China Sea offers opportunities for oil & gas companies

Key Market Players

  • Baker Hughes Company
  • NOV Inc.
  • Advantek
  • Augean PLC
  • GN Solid Control
  • Haliburton
  • Schlumberger
  • PPLI
  • Weatherford
  • Terralog Technologies

Other players in the market are

  • Aker Solutions
  • Archer Limited
  • KCA Deutag
  • Odfjell Drilling
  • Drill Cuttings Disposal Company/Apollo Resources
  • Step Oiltools
  • Derrick Corporation
  • Calder Limited
  • Scomi

Key market segments

By Type

  • Dedicated Injection
  • Annular Injection

By Application

  • On-Shore
  • Off-Shore

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Norway
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Malaysia
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7eknkh


 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Infusions and Injectables 
                            
                            
                                Injection
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data