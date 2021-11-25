The laminating adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9%

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laminating Adhesives Market by Technology, Resin Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638986/?utm_source=GNW

There is rising awareness about the use of eco-friendly adhesives in this region.



Polyurethane segment dominates overall laminating adhesives market.



Polyurethane laminating adhesives are made of urethane polymers.Urethane is produced through a chemical reaction between diisocyanate and polyol.



Polyurethane laminating adhesives are used in various applications because of their high toughness, abrasion resistance, flexibility (especially at low temperatures), and adhesion to a wide variety of substrates.They possess various properties such as flexibility and strength, low cure temperature, excellent low-temperature resistance, and high environmental resistance.



One-component polyurethane adhesives can be elastic or rigid, depending on the structure of thermoset or elastomer and curing techniques.They have relatively high shear and peel strength and are moisture-sensitive.



Polyurethane laminating adhesives can be either one-component or two-component. They are used in the automotive & transportation, textile, packaging, and electronics industries. The primary disadvantage of polyurethane laminating adhesives is their high cost.



Solvent-based technology dominates overall laminating adhesives market.



Solvent-based technology involves the use of a significantly higher level of organic solvents than that in water-based technology.The consumption of solvent-based adhesives is declining in packaging applications.



However, they are still required in certain applications where solvent-less and water-based or hot-melt-based technologies do not meet technical requirements.

Cost, safety, productivity, and compliance with clean air laws have led to a strong preference for water-based or solid/hot-melt-based alternatives.Solvents such as toluene, methyl ethyl ketone, and acetone are hazardous for both human health and the environment.



Solvent-based adhesion occurs through the action of the adhesive on the substrate. Solidification occurs with the evaporation of the solvent.



APAC is the second-fastest-growing market for laminating adhesives during the forecast period.

APAC is the second-fastest-growing laminating adhesives market.An increase in the demand for laminating adhesives is mainly attributed to high economic growth and heavy investment across industries such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and manufacturing.



Key factors such as industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and rising consumption of packed products are expected to drive the demand for laminating adhesives during the forecast period.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 20%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 1 – 50%

• By Designation: D Level – 30%, C Level – 30%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: APAC – 20%, North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, South America – 10% and Middle East & Africa – 10%

The key market players are Henkel AG (Germany), 3M Company(U.S), Arkema (Bostik), Sika AG (Switzerland). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch, partnership & agreement to grow in the market. Merger & acquisition was the key strategy adopted by the major players between 2016 and 2021. These strategy strengthened their market position and increased their presence in emerging economies.



Research Coverage:

The laminating adhesives market has been segmented based on resin type (Polyurethane and Acrylic), end-use industry (Packaging, Industrial, and Automotive & Transportation), technology (Solvent-based, Solventless, and Water-based), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on laminating adhesives offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for laminating adhesives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638986/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________