The global aircraft insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 8.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026

Increase in demand for lightweight insulation materials is a key factor that is expected to drive the aircraft insulation market.There is an increase in the use of composite materials to manufacture aerostructures.



These materials include concrete, fiber-reinforced polymer, metal composites, and ceramic composites.These materials are combined to make composite materials that have high strength, flexibility, and are lightweight as compared to aluminum or steel.



Furthermore, these materials are corrosion-resistant, which keeps the covers of an aerostructure tight under any weather condition.

Investments made towards research & development of new materials in the aircraft insulation market have led to the development of advanced composite materials, such as Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs), and Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs). These composites have heat absorption capacity, less weight, noise cancellation capability, vibration absorbance, etc.



Such advancements in the aircraft insulation technology are expected to lead to their demand during the forecast period.

The aircraft insulation market includes major players DuPont (US), Triumph Group, Inc. (US), Transdigm Group, Inc. (US), Zotefoams (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Rogers Corporation (US), Safran Group (France), and Evonik Industries (Germany). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aircraft insulation production and services globally in 2020.

Acoustic & Vibration Insulation: The largest segment of the Aircraft Insulation market, by Type. “



The acoustic & vibration insulation is projected to dominate the aircraft insulation market during the forecast period.There are different types of noises and vibrations generated from aerodynamics and other mechanical systems in an aircraft.



However, the main sources of noise in an aircraft are engines and airflow, which transmit through a plane’s fuselage and structure.The noise is often perceived as a rumble or a roar.



This creates an uncomfortable environment inside the aircraft.Vibration and acoustic insulation materials such as fiberglass and polyimides absorb the sound and vibration and stop the flow of vibration from one point to another.



In addition, the damping treatment is carried out directly on an aircraft’s skin to reduce the effects of boundary-level excitation, engine exhaust, and engine vibration. They are also applied on the interior trim structure to reduce the effects of noise and vibration.



Foamed Plastics: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft insulation market, by Material. “

Based on the material, foamed plastics is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the aircraft insulation market during the forecast period.Plastic foams are widely used in a cabin in seat cushions and mattresses to absorb heat, noise insulation, vibration, etc.



The aerospace industry uses various materials such as polyimide and polyurethane foams, combining acoustic and thermal insulation to be used in aircraft cabin in linings, wall panels, and rest of the areas or insulation blankets for door areas of the aircraft.

Airframe: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft insulation market, by Application. “

Based on the application, the airframe segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft insulation market during the forecast period.The airframe of an aircraft includes aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, fuselage, etc.



It is the backbone of the aircraft, and is responsible for a safe, efficient, and reliable flight. The use of lightweight and high-strength composite materials for the development of the structure of an aircraft is anticipated to drive the growth of the aircraft insulation market.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft insulation market, by Platform. “

Based on the platform, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft insulation market during the forecast period.UAVs include all military and non-military drones used for different applications such as surveillance, security, and battlefields.



The market for UAVs is growing at a healthy rate and is not much affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.Furthermore, insulation is required to protect critical components of drones such as electrical systems and cameras.



Hence, such factors are driving the growth of the segment.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft insulation market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the global aircraft insulation market during the forecast period.North America has the largest commercial aircraft fleets and military aircraft in the world.



It also has the largest number of OEMs and MRO companies of the aircraft insulation market.The largest aircraft deliveries are also seen in the North American Region.



It also accounts for the largest passenger traffic.The North American region also spends the most in technological and R&D programs.



It also has the largest defense spending in the world. North America is home to some of the giants in the aircraft manufacturing industry, like Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Lockheed Martin etc.



DuPont (US), Triumph Group, Inc. (US), Transdigm Group, Inc. (US), Zotefoams (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Rogers Corporation (US), Safran Group (France), and Evonik Industries (Germany). are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft insulation market report.



