The oral care market is projected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2026 from USD 47.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.1%

On the other hand, product recalls for the oral care market are expected to restrain the market’s growth. Moreover, the adverse effects of teeth whitening products pose a major challenge to the growth of this market.



Toothpastes holds the highest market share, by product, in the oral care market, in the forecast period.

Based on product, the toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of 51.3% of the oral care market in 2020. The high market share of this segment can largely be attributed to the high adoption of toothpastes for the maintenance of oral hygiene and the growing awareness of the utility of these products in the prevention of dental caries. The toothbrushes & accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high adoption of toothpastes owing to their accessibility, the increasing awareness of dental hygiene, and the promotion of teeth whitening and reduction of tooth sensitivity.



Online distribution channels’ segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the oral care market, in the forecast period.

The oral care market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. The consumer stores segment accounted for the largest share of 61.7% of the oral care market in 2020. In contrast, the online distribution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period. The increasing number of internet users and advantages such as low costs, free deliveries, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and the convenience of purchasing along with product comparison is the key growth drivers for this segment.



Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the oral care market, by region, in the forecast period

Based on region, the oral care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 31.6% of the oral care market in 2020. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region for the oral care market include the growing awareness of oral care & oral hygiene products in this region, rising disposable income, increasing aging population in certain countries, and rising investments in dental healthcare. The Asia Pacific market is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The prominent players in the global oral care market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Unilever plc (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).



