The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 2,206.5 billion by 2026 from USD 1,656.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9%

On the other hand, the risk of needlestick injuries and the increased pricing pressure is expected to limit the market growth to some extent in the coming years.



The topical drug delivery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on route of administration, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into oral, pulmonary, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and transmucosal drug delivery.The topical drug delivery segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.



This can be attributed to convenience and the ease of use, the ease of dosage, painless and non-invasive administration, and enhanced patient compliance.



The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market

Based on application, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications.In 2020, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.



The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, increasing R&D expenditure for new drugs owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, and the rising number of FDA approvals for such drugs.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for pharmaceutical drug delivery. The rapid rise in the geriatric population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, increased R&D activities conducted in this region, growth in technological collaborations for pharmaceutical drug delivery technologies, favorable reimbursement policies, and growth in disposable incomes in the emerging Asian economies, such as China and India, are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

Major players in this market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), 3M (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Amgen, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Genmab A/S (Denmark), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca plc. (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Nimbus Therapeutics (US), Kite Pharma (US), and IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the pharmaceutical drug delivery market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as route of administration, application, facility of use, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various pharmaceutical drug delivery available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The report analyzes this market by route of administration, application, and facility of use

• Solution Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by route of administration, applications, and facility of use

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

