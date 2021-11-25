The global energy-efficient windows market size is projected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2021 to USD 18.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy-Efficient Window Market by Component, Application, End-Use Sector, Glazing Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04603868/?utm_source=GNW





Double Glazed Energy efficient windows holds the largest market share of Energy efficient windows, in terms of value.

The double-glazed segment is projected to witness the high growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand from the residential and non-residential sectors.Energy-efficient windows are sound-proof, dust-proof, and ideal for energy conservation.



Double-glazed windows considerably reduce heat loss and improve the energy conservation rate. These windows find applications in both renovation and new constructions.



Non-residential is the fastest-growing end-use sector of energy-efficient windows, in terms of value.



Non-residential constructions that use energy-efficient windows include commercial buildings, such as offices, hotels, hospitals, educational institutes, and airports.Large commercial buildings are built with the concept of saving energy.



These buildings are also built for breakeven in the long run, and hence opting for energy-efficient windows seems to be a favorable option.Growing economies are witnessing increasing demand for green buildings in the commercial construction segment.



Recently, European and North American countries have also seen a spurt in demand for such buildings. In developing countries, the construction of educational institutions and hospitals is increasing, leading to a growth in the energy-efficient windows market in the non-residential end-use sector



APAC is the fastest-growing Energy-efficient windows market.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global energy-efficient windows market during the forecast period. The growth of the energy-efficient windows industry in this region is supported by the recovery in construction industry, and the rising awareness & concern regarding carbon emission and energy conservation.



Due to COVID-19, construction industry came to a halt, that has led to reduced demand for energy-efficient windows in APAC countries.The recovery in the end-use sector with restoration in the supply chain would drive the energy-efficient windows demand during the forecast period.



The rapid industrialization in the region would support the high growth rate.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• YKK AP, Inc. (Japan)

• Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.)

• Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.)

• Saint Gobain S.A. (France)

• Asahi Glass Co.Ltd. (Japan)

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Deceuninck NV (Belgium)

• PGT, Inc. (US)

• Apogee Enterprises Inc. (US)

• Schott AG (Germany)

• Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (US)

• Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Associated Materials LLC (US)

• China Glass Holdings Ltd. (China)

• VKR Holding A/S (Denmark)



This report covers the global energy-efficient windows market and forecasts the market size until 2026.The report includes the market segmentation –Glazing Type (Double Glazed, Triple Glazed and others), By End-use sector (Non-residential and residential), by Application (New construction and renovation & reconstruction), by Component (Glass, Fiber and Hardware) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global energy-efficient windows market.



