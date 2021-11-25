Global Medical Devices Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals Overview Report, Q3 2021: A Drop of 38% in Deal Value to $52 Billion and 18% in Deal Volume Terms

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 - Top Themes in the Medical Devices Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2021 in Medical Devices Sector.



M&A deals in Q3 2021 recorded a drop of 38% in deal value (to $52 billion) and 18% in deal volume terms, compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to the deal activity in Q3 2020, both deal value and volume were consistent.



Key Topics Covered:

Global M&A deals in Q3 2021 - Key takeaways

Review of global M&A deals in Q3 2021

Themes driving global M&A deals in Q3 2021

Appendices

