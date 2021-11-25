Global Medical Devices Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals Overview Report, Q3 2021: A Drop of 38% in Deal Value to $52 Billion and 18% in Deal Volume Terms

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 - Top Themes in the Medical Devices Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2021 in Medical Devices Sector.
M&A deals in Q3 2021 recorded a drop of 38% in deal value (to $52 billion) and 18% in deal volume terms, compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to the deal activity in Q3 2020, both deal value and volume were consistent.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2021 in Medical Devices Sector.
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2021 in the Medical Devices Sector.
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Medical Devices sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global M&A deals in Q3 2021 - Key takeaways
- Review of global M&A deals in Q3 2021
- Themes driving global M&A deals in Q3 2021
- Appendices
Companies Mentioned
- Sigma Healthcare
- Australian Pharmaceutical
- GE Healthcare
- BK Medical Systems
- Boston Scientific
- Devoro Medical
- Mesa Laboratories
- Agena Bioscience
- Agiliti Health
- Sizewise Rentals
- Zoll Medical
- Itamar Medical
- ICU Medical
- Smiths Group
- planmeca Verwaltungs
- Envista
- Cardio Partners
- Allied 100
- Baxter
- Hill-Rom
- Nordic Capital
- 22C Capital
- Insight Partners
- Inovalon
- Hibercell
- Genuity Science
- Nano-X Imaging
- Zebra Medical Vision
- Medtronic
- Intersect ENT
- Trulli Bidco
- Smiths Medical
- Bioventus
- Misonix
- Surgical Science
- Simbionix
- EQT Partners
- Lifebrain
- Pacific Biosciences of California
- Omniome
- HeartFlow
- Longview acquisition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/veyfdr