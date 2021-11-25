New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology, Material, Fuel Type, Application, Vehicle, Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04411875/?utm_source=GNW

The growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The increased vehicle production and upcoming stringent emission norms in China and India will boost the automotive turbocharger market. Wastegate turbocharger technology is expected to be the largest segment by technology, while electric turbochargers will be the fastest-growing market in the coming years.



Globally, the gasoline segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The usage of turbochargers in gasoline engines is projected to increase at a high rate owing to the decline in the price of turbocharged gasoline engine technology and new emission regulations. These factors will encourage OEMs to increase the usage of turbochargers in gasoline passenger cars.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market

Asia Pacific is the largest producer of passenger cars in the world, owing to the presence of leading automotive manufacturers in the region.Major automobile-producing countries in Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



Asia Pacific is also the largest market for automotive turbochargers owing to the stringent emission norms implemented in this region.China VI-a, with its limits lower than Euro VI, was implemented in 2019 for gas engines, and China VI-b is set to be implemented in 2021.



India’s BS-VI norms were implemented in 2020 (skipping BS V norms).



Garrett Motion Inc. (US), Continental AG (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and IHI Corporation (Japan) are the leading manufacturers of automotive turbocharger in the global market.



The automotive turbocharger market is segmented based on by vehicle type (Passenger Cars, LCV, Trucks, and Buses), fuel type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Alternate Fuel/CNG), technology type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, and Electric Turbocharger), component (Compressor, Turbine, and Housing), Aftermarket, by vehicle type (LCV and HCV), Off-highway automotive turbocharger market, by application (Agriculture Tractors, Construction Equipment), material (Cast Iron, Aluminum, Others), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major automotive turbocharger manufacturers in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



