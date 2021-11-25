The global western blotting market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Western Blotting Market by Product,), Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339709/?utm_source=GNW





By instruments segment, the imagers sub segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the western blotting market

Based on instruments, the western blotting market is segmented into gel electrophoresis instruments, blotting systems, and imagers. Growth in this product segment is primarily due to the automation of imagers, which simplifies the protein detection process.



By end user segment, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market

Based on end users, the western blotting market is segmented into academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and other end users In 2020, academic & research institutes accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market. The large share of the academic & research institutes end-user segment can be attributed to growing government investments for research activities and increasing research in the area of proteomics.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the western blotting market.

The western blotting market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include strong government support for the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, the presence of bioclusters in China and India, increasing funding for life science research, and growing initiatives related to target disease diagnosis.



North America: the largest share of the western blotting market

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market. The major factors driving the growth of this regional market include the presence of top manufacturers of western blotting products in this region, rise in research funding, increasing investments in proteomics research, and growing focus on personalized medicine.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 70%, Demand Side-30%

• By Designation— CXOs and Directors- 30%, Executives - 25%, Mangers - 45%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 10% , MEA- 5%



Prominent players in the western blotting market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), LI-COR, Inc. (US), Advansta Inc. (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Azure Biosystems, Inc. (US), Boster Biological Technology (US), Geno Technology Inc. (US), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (US), Precision Biosystems (US), Cleaver Scientific Ltd. (UK), Abcam Plc (UK), Proteintech Group (US), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Sino Biological Inc. (China), StressMarq Biosciences Inc. (Canada), Abbexa Ltd. (UK), Covalab S.A.S. (France), and Biorbyt Ltd. (UK).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the western blotting market based on region (the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), product (consumables [Reagents & Buffers, Antibodies & Conjugates {Primary Antibodies, Secondary Antibodies, Other Antibodies & Conjugates}, Kits

Membranes & Filter Papers Other Consumables], instruments [Electrophoresis, Blotting Systems {Semi-dry Blotting Systems, Wet Blotting Systems}, Imagers {Chemiluminescent Imagers, Fluorescent Imagers, Other Imagers}]), application (Biomedical Research, Clinical Diagnostics [HIV, Lyme Disease, Hepatitis, Other Diseases], Agricultural Applications, Other Applications), and end-user (Academic & Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints opportunities, challenges and trends in the western blotting market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the western blotting market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

