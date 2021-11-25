Worldwide Perimeter Security Industry to 2028 - Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics in Perimeter Security Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Perimeter Security Market Size By Component, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Perimeter Security Market was valued at USD 164,300 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 439,642 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.94% from 2021 to 2028.



The Perimeter Security Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Perimeter Security Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global Perimeter Security Market Overview

The use of perimeter security systems is increasing across verticals such as military sites, critical infrastructure and other high-risk verticals to prevent and detect intrusions. Rising incidences of terrorism activities, theft, sabotage, and illegal immigration has led to significant increase in demand for advanced security systems globally.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Perimeter Security Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Perimeter Security Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Perimeter Security Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Perimeter Security Market.



Key Players

This report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Senstar Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., and Others.



