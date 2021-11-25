The global dairy ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 63.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.2%

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Ingredients Market by Type, Application, Livestock, Form And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259109/?utm_source=GNW





The milk powder segment is projected to be the largest segment in the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period.

An increase in the shift toward a healthy lifestyle has altered the food consumption habits among consumers.As a result, the demand for snacks and beverages options, which are indulging as well as nutritional, has been on the rise.



Milk powder is used to provide texture, color, and flavor to food products.Milk powder provides enriched taste and texture to food products.



It is used to provide mouth fill texture to food without being high on fat content.



The bakery & confectionery segment is the dominant one regarding applications of dairy ingredient.



Consumers are indulging in more healthy snacking habits now, which has so increased the demand for functional and fortified ingredients.Milk powder and whey concentrates find various applications in the bakery segment.



They are used to provide texture and color to products.They are also used as browning agents for bread.



They are used for increasing the richness of the bread and other related products. As a result of their low-fat content, they are popular among manufacturers.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share.

Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for dairy ingredients; it is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years, as well.The high population and increase in the purchasing capacity have enabled consumers to demand functional and fortified food products.



The low mortality rate and improved living standards have also enabled them to invest in health and health-related services more than before. This has increased the market for all kinds of nutritional and ready-to-eat food options.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Designation: D-Level – 38%, C-Level – 35%, and Others – 27%

• By Value Chain: Demand Side – 61%, Supply Side – 39%

• By Region: Europe – 22%, North America – 25%, Asia Pacific – 29%, South America – 11%, RoW- 13%



Leading players profiled in this report

• FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands)

• Groupe Lactalis (France)

• Arla Foods (Denmark)

• Saputo (Canada)

• Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

• Dairy Farmers of America (US)

• Kerry Group (Ireland)

• Ornua (Ireland)

• AMCO Proteins (US)

• Prolactal (Austria)

• Valio (Finland)

• Glanbia (Ireland)

• Hoogwegt Group (The Netherlands)

• Batory Foods (USA)

• Ingredia SA (France)



Research Coverage

This report segments the dairy ingredients market based on type, application, livestock, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the dairy ingredients market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



