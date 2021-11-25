Global Protein Stability Analysis Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Enzo Biochem and GE Healthcare Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Stability Analysis Market Size By Product, By Technique, By End User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein stability analysis market was valued at $2,354.76 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5,153.43 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.10% from 2021 to 2028.



The Protein Stability Analysis Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Protein Stability Analysis Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Protein stability analysis Market Overview

The Protein Stability Analysis market is expected to drive due to the upsurging number of recombinant protein therapeutics and developing pharmaceutical outsourcing across the globe. Protein Stability is one of the fundamental properties that affect organ and body function, activity, and regulation of biomolecules within a body.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Protein Stability Analysis Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Protein Stability Analysis Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Protein Stability Analysis Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Protein Stability Analysis Market.



Key Players The Market

This report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major key players in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horiba Ltd., NanoTemper Technologies, and Waters Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction of Global Protein Stability Analysis Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 Global Protein Stability Analysis Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Protein Stability Analysis Market, by Products

5.1 Overview

5.2 Reagents and Assay Kits

5.3 Instruments

5.4 Software

5.5 Consumables and Accessories

5.6 Others



6 Global Protein Stability Analysis Market, by Technique

6.1 Overview

6.2 Chromatography

6.3 High Performance Liquid Chromatography

6.4 Spectroscopy

6.5 Surface Plasmon Resonance

6.6 Differential Scanning Calorimetry

6.7 Others



7 Global Protein Stability Analysis Market, by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

7.3 Academic and Government Institutes

7.4 Contract Research Organizations

7.5 Others



8 Global Protein Stability Analysis Market, by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East



9 Global Protein Stability Analysis Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.2 Enzo Biochem Inc.

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Financial Performance

10.2.3 Product Outlook

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.3 GE Healthcare

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Product Outlook

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.4 Shimadzu Corporation

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3 Product Outlook

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Financial Performance

10.5.3 Product Outlook

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.6 Horiba Ltd.

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3 Product Outlook

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.7 Nanotemper Technologies

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Financial Performance

10.7.3 Product Outlook

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.8 Waters Corporation

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Financial Performance

10.8.3 Product Outlook

10.8.4 Key Developments



11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aevnef