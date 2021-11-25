Outlook on the Botulinum Toxin Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botulinum Toxin Market by Product Type by Application, by Gender, by Age Group by End-user Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Botulinum toxin is a type of neurotoxin produced by the bacterium clostridium botulinum. Clostridium botulinum is a gram-positive anaerobic, spore-forming rod bacterium that is usually discovered in soil, water, plants, and the intestines of animals. Botulinum toxin has seven distinctive antigenic forms, namely, botulinum toxin A, B, C, D, E, F, and G. This neurotoxin plays a vital role in managing a wide category of medical disorders.

Some of these include hemifacial spasms, strabismus, focal dystonia, spastic movement disorders, hypersalivation, hyperhidrosis, and headaches. Additionally, it is used in the management of several chronic disorders that respond moderately to accessible therapeutic procedures. Currently, botulinum toxin also finds its usage in cosmetic applications by momentarily lessening creases, frown lines, and wrinkles, majorly on the face, chin, neck, and chest area.



Market Dynamics and Trends:

A substantial increase in the incidences and diagnosis of several acute and chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the botulinum toxin market growth is significantly driven by the increasing usage of botulinum toxin in treating numerous dermatological conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, abnormal activity of glands, overactive smooth muscles, and several aesthetic treatments including diminishing wrinkles and creases on the face. This upsurge in aesthetic consciousness among the population, coupled with the increase in the availability of minimally invasive procedures, is further supplementing the market growth.

In addition, along with medical tourism, the past few years had witnessed a rise in cosmetic tourism owing to rapid urbanization and growing influence on social media. Likewise, an upsurge in the geriatric population across the world and the desire to stay younger & have healthy skin is expected to influence the market growth positively. Moreover, the rising number of people opting for cosmetic procedures is directly boosting the botulinum toxin market growth. For instance, according to a report published by the International Society of aesthetic plastic surgery, in 2019, approximately 6,271,488 botulinum toxin procedures were performed worldwide. This accounts for nearly 46.1% of the overall non-invasive procedures performed in cosmetic applications.

Furthermore, the report also stated that botulinum toxin was the top non-surgical procedure in the year 2019 which was performed among women. Additionally, around 8,41,735 men opted for botulinum toxin treatment in the same year. The market is also projected to grow over the forecast period on account of improved quality services and the increased availability of highly professional medical surgeons. Similarly, the introduction of cost-effective aesthetic solutions by major market players concerning the aging population along with technological advancements in the fields of cosmetology is estimated to impel the market growth over the analysis period.



However, the use of botulinum toxin in cosmetic applications is temporary. Patients opting for these procedures have to revisit the surgeon's office to get their treatments done at a regular period of intervals. These repetitions limit the growth of the botulinum toxin market since patients are reluctant to opt for repetitive procedures. Moreover, the higher cost of these procedures and subsequent adverse effects further impedes market growth over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation and Scope of Study:

The botulinum toxin market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, age group, end-user, and region. Based on type, the botulinum toxin market is bifurcated into type A and type B. Based on application, the market is further classified into cosmetic and therapeutic applications. Based on therapeutic applications, the botulinum toxin market is further segregated into chronic migraine, spasticity, overactive bladder, cervical dystonia, blepharospasm, axillary hyperhidrosis and others. On the basis of age group, the botulinum toxin market is divided into 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-54, and 55 and above. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and spas & cosmetic centers. Region-wise, the market is studied across three major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.



Competitive Landscape:

The major players operating in the botulinum toxin market include AbbVie Inc. (Allergan), Eisai Co., Ltd., Evolus Inc., Galderma, Hugel, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, Medytox., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Revance Therapeutics Inc. and US WorldMeds LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Who Should Read this Report

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology



2. Botulinum Toxin Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2020 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Covid-19 Analysis

4.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



5. Market Share Analysis

5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Acne Medication Providers, 2020



6. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Product Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Toxin Type A

6.3. Toxin Type B



7. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Therapeutic

7.3. Aesthetic



8. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Gender

8.1. Overview

8.2. Male

8.3. Female



9. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Age Group

9.1. Overview

9.2.-19

9.3.-29

9.4.-39

9.5.-54

9.6. And Above



10. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by End-User

10.1. Overview

10.2. Hospitals

10.3. Dermatology Clinics

10.4. Spas & Cosmetic Centers



11. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Region

11.1. Overview

11.2. North America

11.3. Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.5. Rest of World



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Abbvie Inc.

12.2. Eisai Co. Ltd.

12.3. Evolus Inc.

12.4. Galderma

12.5. Hugel, Inc.

12.6. Revance Therapeutics Inc.

12.7. Ipsen Pharma

12.8. Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. Kgaa

12.9. Us Worldmeds LLC

12.10. Medytox Inc.

12.11. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcmi6b