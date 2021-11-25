The global dairy processing equipment market size is estimated at USD 9.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type, Mode of Operation, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03681940/?utm_source=GNW

With the aim of preparing butter, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and other dairy products various processes have been developed and implemented by the dairy industry. These processes have been designed to utilize various properties of milk to provide different taste and nutritional components to the dairy product. These factors have positively impacted the growth of dairy processing equipment market.



Based on the Application, “Milk powder” is projected as the fastest-growing segment of dairy processing equipment market.

Due to the continuous growth in the demand for Infant formula, milk powder segment has became the fastest-growing segment.Milk powder has several benefits such as, longer preservation and longer shelf-life and it doesn’t need to be refrigerated, as opposed to fluid milk, which is perishable.



Further, it can be reconstituted with water when there is a lack of fresh milk availability. Milk powders serve as functional and nutritional ingredients in most of the food formulations including bakery, confectionery, dairy, recombined milk, meat, nutritional beverages, infant formula, and prepared foods.



Based on the Type, “Pasteurizers” is the fastest-growing segment in the dairy processing equipment market.

Due to the concern towards consumption of healthy food, the market for pasteurizers is projected to be the largest market by type in dairy processing market.A pasteurizer is used for enhanced pasteurization, which involves the heating of every particle of the milk or the milk product, at a particular temperature to destroy the pathogens.



This is an essential process for the processing of milk and milk products, as it purifies the raw milk, which is contaminated with bacteria and other microorganisms.



Based on the region, “Asia Pacific” is the largest growing segments of the dairy processing equipment market.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market in the world for dairy processing equipment.The region has been witnessing increased concerns regarding food safety.



It is one of the largest producers of milk in the world; hence, dairy processing is becoming imperative to prevent pathogen contamination. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the middle-class population inhabiting the region have been shifting their diet preferences from staple cereals to meat, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables.



