Opening of Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don expands Radisson Hotel Group’s presence to 43 hotels in Russia

Radisson Hotel Group and “Commercial Complex Gorizont” JSC are proud to announce the opening of the new 169-room Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don. The opening of the hotel strengthens Radisson Hotel Group’s position in Russia and brings the Group’s portfolio across the country to over 43 hotels and 10,917 rooms in operation and under development.

Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don features 169 rooms of various categories, ranging from standard rooms to two-bedroom suites located on the upper floors with panoramic views. All rooms are equipped with work areas, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a wide range of amenities such as a coffee machine and bathrobes to make the guest stay as comfortable as possible. The hotel also caters with rooms for disabled guests. The hotel has been decorated in a modern, crisp Scandinavian style using natural colors and materials such as wood and stone in light, soothing tones. The team of architects have incorporated the stylistic standards of the Radisson brand, in harmony with the rest of the Gorizont mixed-use complex.





The restaurant on the second floor serves breakfast with an array of local, seasonal products, as well as refined European cuisine and local dishes for lunch and dinner. To add a touch of theater to the restaurant, the chef and his team will interact with guests in the dining room and prepare food in front of them.

Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don features a multifunctional, transformable conference room that can accommodate up to 250 people and five meeting rooms from 10 to 20 guests. The rooms are equipped with audiovisual equipment appropriate for any format of event, from a large conference or forum, to a private meeting with individual catering. A transition gallery leads from the hotel to the Gorizont shopping mall and 13-screen multiplex movie theatre CINEMA&EMOTION, where guests can make use of the mall and cinema infrastructure without leaving the building and access a further 13 cinema halls available for events.





Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don is located close to the historic city center and offers easy access to the main sights of Rostov-on-Don: Bolshaya Sadovaya Street, Chernova Mansion, Paramonov warehouses, the Regional Museum of Fine Arts and Gorky Central Park. Thanks to its location and integration with the Gorizont shopping mall, CINEMA&EMOTION cinema and H2O Aqua Park, the Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don offers guests a unique combination of work and leisure without even leaving the complex.

David Jenkins, Vice President of Business Development, Radisson Hotel Group, says: "We are delighted to add a second hotel to our portfolio in Rostov-on-Don which has become one of Russia's most popular holiday and business destinations over the past few years. Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don is our third hotel in Russia under the upscale Radisson brand and it fits to all of the brand’s standards".

Dan Polonsky, General Director, Gorizont Shopping Mall, says: "The hotel has become part of a large recreational and retail infrastructure, which already includes the Gorizont Shopping Mall, the Gorizont CINEMA&EMOTION multiplex and the H2O water park. As a result, hotel guests have access to all 350 shops, restaurants, and entertainment, starting from the cinema and water park and ending with all entertainment centres inside the mall. Corporate clients and partners of the hotel are given ample opportunities to hold events of any format and scale, they have access not only to the conference hall and meeting rooms of Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don but also to 13 halls of the Gorizont CINEMA&EMOTION multiplex complete with modern multimedia equipment".





Natalia Evgrafova, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don, says: "Our hotel combines the Scandinavian style, friendliness and hospitality so typical of southern Russia. Our experienced team is ready to welcome guests and provide them with a sense of coziness, comfort and safety throughout the property, not only through design, but also through our welcoming Yes I Can! service ethos.".

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

