The Global Industrial V-Belts Market is expected to grow by $ 422.30 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period

30% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial v-belts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in replacement activities and the growth of industrial machinery in developing countries. In addition, increase in replacement activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial V-belts market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial V-belts market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Material handling

• Industrial machinery

• Agricultural machinery

• Mining and minerals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for automated material handling equipmentas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial V-belts market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial V-belts market covers the following areas:

• Industrial V-belts market sizing

• Industrial V-belts market forecast

• Industrial V-belts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial v-belts market vendors that include AB SKF, Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Hutchinson SA, Megadyne Group, Optibelt GmbH, and The Timken Co. Also, the industrial v-belts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

