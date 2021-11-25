Outlook on the Nasal Spray Global Market to 2028 - Application of Nasal Sprays in Treating Depression Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nasal Spray Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report denotes that the global nasal spray market is forecasted to register growth at a CAGR of 8.47% from 2021 to 2028.



Factors such as emerging intranasal vaccines for COVID-19, rising acceptance of self-administration of medication, and increasing use of nasal sprays are driving the progression of the studied market globally. Additionally, the application of nasal sprays in treating depression is creating numerous opportunities for the nasal spray market.



Conversely, complications due to the excess use of nasal sprays negatively impact the global market's overall development.



The global nasal spray market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the nasal spray market over the estimated phase. In recent years, allergic diseases have surged significantly in the region due to extensive urbanization and rising environmental pollution. Besides, the more prevalent causes of respiratory morbidity are smoking, infection, and air pollution. Some of the major respiratory diseases include TB and occupational lung diseases. Such factors have influenced the adoption of nasal spray among the population, thereby driving the nasal spray market's growth in the APAC region.



The well-known companies in the nasal spray market consist of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis International AG, Sanotize Research and Development, Bharat Biotech, Viatris, Akorn, GlaxoSmithKline, Proctor and Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Catalent Inc, Cipla Limited, Allergan, Apotex Inc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Johnson and Johnson is involved in the R&D, manufacture, and sale of various products in the healthcare sector. Its business segment includes consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The pharmaceutical segment provides products relating to immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and metabolism. Moreover, the company has operations across various regions, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It is headquartered in New Jersey, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Nasal Spray Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Nasal Spray Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Allergy Treatments With Nasal Sprays

2.2.2. Utilizing Nasal Spray for Diabetes

2.2.3. Endometriosis Treatment With Nasal Sprays

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.6.2. Contracts & Agreements

2.6.3. Divestitures

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Emerging Intranasal Vaccines for Covid-19

2.7.2. Increasing Acceptance of Self-Administration of Medication

2.7.3. Growing Use of Nasal Sprays Due to Simple Administration Techniques

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Complications Due to Excess Use of Nasal Sprays

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Application of Nasal Sprays in Treating Depression

2.9.2. Using Intranasal Treatments for Central Nervous System Disorders

2.9.3. Employing Nasal Spray as a Vaccine



3. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Decongestion Nasal Spray

3.2. Steroid Nasal Spray

3.3. Saltwater Solution/Saline Nasal Spray



4. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by Prescription

4.1. Over-The-Counter

4.2. Prescribed



5. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by Therapeutic

5.1. Antihistamine

5.2. Nasal Steroids

5.3. Anticholinergic

5.4. Mast Cell Inhibitor



6. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Nasal Congestion

6.2. Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis

6.3. Vaccination

6.4. Cns Disorders

6.5. Other Applications



7. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by End-User

7.1. Home Care Setting

7.2. Asc/Clinics

7.3. Pharmacy

7.4. Hospital

7.5. Other End-Users



8. Global Nasal Spray Market - Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Akorn

9.2. Allergan

9.3. Apotex Inc

9.4. Bharat Biotech

9.5. Catalent Inc

9.6. Cipla Limited

9.7. GlaxoSmithKline

9.8. Johnson and Johnson

9.9. Novartis International AG

9.10. Pfizer Inc

9.11. Proctor and Gamble Co

9.12. Sanotize Research and Development

9.13. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

9.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

9.15. Viatris



10. Research Methodology & Scope



