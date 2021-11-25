The Global Gas Masks Market is expected to grow by $ 2.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Masks Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828777/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gas masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand from manufacturing industries and increasing awareness driven by on-site training. In addition, the demand from manufacturing industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gas masks market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The gas masks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Disposable respirators

• PAPR

• SAR

• SCBA



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the stringent and comprehensive safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the gas masks market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gas masks market vendors that include 3M Co., Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., RPB Safety LLC, RSG Safety BV, and Sundstrom Safety Inc. Also, the gas masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

