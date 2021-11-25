Worldwide Acne Medication Industry to 2030 - Featuring Bausch Health Companies, Galderma and Pfizer Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acne Medication Market by Therapeutic Class, Formulation, Type, Acne Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At an estimated value of over USD 91.38 billion in 2020, the Global Acne Medication Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 3.9% and valued at over USD 14.26 billion over the forecast year 2021-2030.

Acne is the most common skin conditions typically caused by changes in structures of the skin. It affects almost millions of adolescents around the globe. Hence, there is huge demand for topical as well as oral acne medication. Topical medication includes creams, gels, and ointments that consist of retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and others. On the other hand, oral acne medication is relatively more effective where moderate to severe acne do not respond to topical agents.



Market Dynamics and Trends

Numerous factors such as changing hormone levels, rising teenage population, and growing adoption of skincare products significantly drive the growth of global acne medication market. In addition, excessive production of oil from sebaceous glands and unhygienic lifestyle causes the occurrence of acne, thus impacting positively on the market growth.

However, side-effects such as skin irritation, dry skin, and erythema or skin redness due to the utilization of acne medications is expected to hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, increased R&D in skin care along with the high market potential across untapped emerging countries is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth. Further, growing occurrence and severity of acne is one of the major factors that will fuel the market size during forecast period



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global acne medication market share is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is categorized into retinoids, antibiotics, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and others. According to the formulation, the market is segmented into topical medications and oral medications. As per the type, the market is divided into prescription medicines and over-the-counter medicines.

On the basis of acne type, the market is divided into non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne. As per the distribution channel, it is categorized as retail stores, e-commerce, and pharmacies & drug stores. Geographic fragmentation and analysis of each segment includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



Geographical Analysis

In terms of geography, North America held major share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the surge in use of skin care products and increased awareness about natural acne medication has propelled the demand for acne medication across this region. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow rapidly with increasing market size due to the factors such as up surge in healthcare expenditure and higher demand for acne therapeutics across developing countries in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Maximum growth opportunities make the Acne Medication market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Almirall SA., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and many more. A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years. For instance, in June 2020, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Ortho Dermatologics, announced that ARAZLO (tazarotene) Lotion is available commercially to health care professionals across the U.S. ARAZLO is the tazarotene acne treatment medicine which is available in lotion formulation.



Also, in February 2020, Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced the development of Seysara (sarecycline), the advanced tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The product is expected to be submitted to National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Who Should Read this Report

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology



2. Acne Medication Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2020 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Covid-19 Analysis

4.1. Impact on Market Size

4.2. End-user Trends & Preferences, and Budget & Economic Impact

4.3. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Covid-19's Influence on Market



5. Market Share Analysis

5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Acne Medication Providers, 2020



6. Global Acne Medication Market, by Therapeutic Class

6.1. Overview

6.2. Retinoids

6.3. Antibiotics

6.4. Salicylic Acid

6.5. Benzoyl Peroxide

6.6. Others



7. Global Acne Medication Market, by Formulation

7.1. Overview

7.2. Topical Medications

7.3. Oral Medications



8. Global Acne Medication Market, by Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Prescription Medicines

8.3. Over-The-Counter (Otc) Medicines



9. Global Acne Medication Market, by Acne Type

9.1. Overview

9.2. Inflammatory Acne

9.3. Non-Inflammatory Acne



10. Global Acne Medication Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Overview

10.2. Grocery Shops

10.3. Pharmacies & Drug Stores

10.4. E-Commerce



11. Global Acne Medication Market, by Region

11.1. Overview

11.2. North America

11.3. Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.5. Rest of World



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Almirall S.A.

12.2. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

12.3. Johnson & Johnson

12.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.5. Galderma

12.6. Mayne Pharma Group Limited

12.7. Viatris Inc.

12.8. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

12.9. Pfizer Inc.

12.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ktkcc