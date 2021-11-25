The Global Hair Dryer Market is expected to grow by $ 1.46 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Dryer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821872/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hair dryer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing low-cost hair dryers and product innovation in terms of design and features. In addition, increasing low-cost hair dryers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hair dryer market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The hair dryer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Corded hair dryers

• Cordless hair dryers



By End-user

• Professional usage

• Individual usage



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies consumers’ high spending on professional salons and blow dry barsas one of the prime reasons driving the hair dryer market growth during the next few years



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hair dryer market covers the following areas:

• Hair dryer market sizing

• Hair dryer market forecast

• Hair dryer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair dryer market vendors that include Beauty by Imagination Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Orchids International, Panasonic Corp., and Skyline Home Appliances. Also, the hair dryer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821872/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________