Global Recreational Vehicles Batteries Market Report 2021-2030 - Changing Outlook of Leisure & Recreational Activities & Rise in Electrification Activities

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Vehicles Batteries Market by Battery Type, Voltage Range and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Under the scope of the research study, OEM based as well as aftermarket recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries solutions have been considered. Lithium batteries and Lead acid batteries are the widely used battery types in the recreational vehicles owing to cost as well as operational effectiveness.
Development of low-cost and high-performance recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries and increase in public charging infrastructure are expected to drive the recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market growth during the forecast period. Currently, unstable supply of raw material for the development of recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries that projected to hinder the market growth.
For purpose of analysis, the report segments the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market based on battery type, voltage range, sales channel, and region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Changing outlook of the Leisure & recreational activities
- Rise in electrification activities
Restraints
- Unstable supply of raw material
Opportunities
- Strong distributors and dealers network
- Entering into agreements and contracts with recreational vehicle manufacturers
The key players analyzed in the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market include
- ACDelco
- Clarios
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Company
- East Penn Manufacturing Co.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- Fullriver Battery
- Interstate Battery System International, Inc.
- MIDAC S.p.A.
- RELiON Battery LLC
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Battery Type
- Lead Acid Batteries
- Lithium Batteries
- Others
By Voltage Range
- Less than 12 Volt
- 12 Volt
- More than 12 Volt
By Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
