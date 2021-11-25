The Global Heat Pipes Market is expected to grow by $ 976.78 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Pipes Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082065/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the heat pipes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the HVAC industry, rise in exports of electronic goods from APAC, and increase in the use of heat pipes in meat and poultry processing. In addition, growth in the HVAC industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The heat pipes market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The heat pipes market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of LHP and PHP in avionic systems as one of the prime reasons driving the heat pipes market growth during the next few years. Also growing investments in renewable energy and the impact of the ongoing trade war between the US and China will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on heat pipes market covers the following areas:

• Heat pipes market sizing

• Heat pipes market forecast

• Heat pipes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heat pipes market vendors that include Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc., Avnet Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Innergy Tech Inc., Nidec Corp., Novark Technologies Inc., ThermoTek Inc., Wakefield Thermal Solutions Inc., and WTL Heat Pipe Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the heat pipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082065/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________