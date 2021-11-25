United States $2.47 Bn Hospital Gowns Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2028 with COVID-19 Impacts

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), By Usability (Disposable Gowns, Reusable Gowns), By Risk Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 11.90%,

The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of COVID-19 outbreak, and increasing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth.



The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the product demand. The pandemic, caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.

The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for hospital gowns in the U.S. For instance, according to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2020, there were more than 723,605 existing cases and more than 28,252 new confirmed cases in U.S.

Furthermore, in order to meet the large demand for hospital gowns in the country, Ford has started manufacturing hospital gowns out of airbag materials. Therefore, the market is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period.



The WHO has appealed to industries and governments to increase the manufacturing of personal protective equipment, including hospital gowns, gloves, medical masks, face shields, aprons, respirators, and goggles, by 40% to meet the increasing global demand. It also reported that the increase in demand of these accessories has increased their prices to a major extent.

For instance, the price of surgical masks has increased six-fold and price of hospital gowns has increased two-fold. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has immensely impacted the hospital gowns market and is considered to be a highly effective driver for this market.



U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, surgical gowns segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of surgeries across the globe

Reusable gowns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. High demand for hospital gowns during the pandemic can be catered by technologically advanced reusable gowns

Minimal risk hospital gowns segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of huge number of patients suffering from various non-communicable diseases

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2 Country Scope

1.3 Estimates and Forecast Timeline



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation

2.4 Country Wise Market Calculation

2.5 Country Based Segment Share Calculation

2.6 Model Details

2.7 List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 3 Objectives



Chapter 4 Executive Summary

4.1 Market Outlook

4.2 Segment Outlook

4.3 Competitive Insights

4.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 5 Industry Outlook

5.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market driver analysis

5.2.1.1 Increase in number of surgical procedures

5.2.1.2 Rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

5.2.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

5.2.2 Market restraint analysis

5.2.2.1 Increasing demand for homecare services

5.3 Hospital Gowns Market Analysis Tools

5.3.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

5.3.2 Porter's five forces analysis



Chapter 6 U.S. Hospital Gowns Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Hospital Gowns Market, by Type, 2016 to 2028

6.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Surgical gowns

6.4.2 Non-surgical gowns

6.4.3 Patient gowns



Chapter 7 U.S. Hospital Gowns Market: Segment Analysis, By Usability, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Usability Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Hospital Gowns Market, by Usability, 2016 to 2028

7.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

7.4.1 Disposable gowns

7.4.2 Reusable gowns



Chapter 8 U.S. Hospital Gowns Market: Segment Analysis, By Risk Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.1 Definitions & Scope

8.2 Risk Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Hospital Gowns Market, by Risk Type, 2016 to 2028

8.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

8.4.1 Minimal risk gowns

8.4.2 Low risk gowns

8.4.3 Moderate risk gowns

8.4.4 High risk gowns



Chapter 9 Hospital Gowns Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1 Company overview

9.2 Product benchmarking

9.3 SWOT analysis

Medline Industries, Inc.

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Angelica

AmeriPride Services Inc.

3M

Cardinal Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0ex79



