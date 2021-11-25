The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 15.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069664/?utm_source=GNW

65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our report on the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for freshwater due to rise in population and scarcity of water leading to the increasing use of water and wastewater treatment chemicals. In addition, increasing demand for freshwater due to the rise in population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market analysis include Type, Application, and Geography segments.



The water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Coagulants and flocculants

• Corrosion and scale inhibitors

• Biocides and disinfectants

• pH adjusters and softeners

• Others



By Application

• Municipality

• Power generation

• Pulp and paper

• Metal and mining

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the stringent regulations boosting global market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market covers the following areas:

• Water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market sizing

• Water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market forecast

• Water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market vendors that include Accepta Ltd., Arkema SA, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Cortec Corp., Dow Inc., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Solvay SA. Also, the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069664/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________