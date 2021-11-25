Global Dental Consumables Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Consumables Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dental Consumables Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the market. Many countries are in lockdown and have suspended trade with other countries and implemented travel restrictions, which has led to the decline in dental services. The high risk of cross-infections and people's fear to go outside are likely to have influenced dental services across the globe. The number of visits to the hospitals and clinics for dental purposes has decreased leading to a dampening of the demand for dental consumables. Dental companies across the world are showing a significant dip in income, contrary to growth rates delivered in the past decade. They are taking significant measures to shoulder adverse financial impacts. According to its FY 2020 annual report, Straumann is utilizing the lockdown to gain new customers and train existing ones through its online educational platform, the Straumann Campus.

This has helped the company to gain 20,000 additional customer leads. The group announced that it will shrink its global workforce by 9% this year, in order to align its costs with reduced revenues and the onset of an economic recession. Although the group's organic revenue decreased by 1%, the pandemic significantly disrupted the company's organic revenue growth, which was 16% in second half of 2019. Also, Dentsply Sirona reported that its net sales for the first quarter were down by 7.6%, or 4.3% in organic terms as per as its preliminary financial results for the three months ended March 2020. Sales of dental consumables took the greatest hit in Dentsply's portfolio and first quarter sales of consumables were down by 16.8%. Lower patient volumes and elective procedures resulted in consumables in the preventive and endodontic categories declining the most.

The dental consumables market has seen a major impact in India, as the government has issued guidelines to close all the dental clinics in the Red Zone (where the number of cases is very high) during the first and second COVID-19 waves. Also, all the routine procedures and check-ups associated with oral examinations have been postponed. The first quarter revenue of Straumann in 2021 was also majorly hit by the loss of revenues from Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries. Their revenue fell by 25.5% in the Asia Pacific region and by 12.0% in Latin America.

Certain factors that are driving the Global Dental Consumables market growth include rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing access to dental facilities, and a growing aging population.

The global population is aging rapidly, owing to reduced birth rates and increasing life expectancy. According to a new report, World Population Ageing 2020 (United Nations, 2020), the world's older population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. In 2020, there were about 727 million population aged 65 years or above across the world. The number of older people is projected to double to more than 1.5 billion by 2050. Worldwide, the share of the older population aged above 65 years is likely to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0 % in 2050. The increase in the number of the older population is increasing the number of patients suffering from dental diseases.

As per the study published in the Asian Journal of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, published in 2018, worldwide, approximately 2.43 billion people (36%) were affected with dental caries in their permanent teeth, whereas it affected about 620 million people (9%) in the case of baby teeth. Moreover, between 29% and 59% of adults aged above 50 years are likely to experience dental caries. Additionally, annual treatment costs for dental caries are at least USD 4.5 billion in the United States. Dental caries is most prevalent in South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, while it is least prevalent in China. Dental caries may affect people in various ways, like infections, toothache, growth in children, and communication skills and recreational activities.

Moreover, oral cancer and oral tissue lesions are significant health concerns. Furthermore, as per the Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe, in 2018, more than 50% of the European population suffered from some form of periodontitis, and over 10% of the population have severe dental diseases, with the significant prevalence rising to 70-85% of the population aged between 60 and 65 years. Risk factors for oral and dental disease include an unhealthy diet, particularly one rich in sugars, tobacco use, harmful alcohol use, and poor oral hygiene. Hence, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the increasing incidence of dental diseases, is driving the need for dental consumables. This is expected to boost growth.

Key Market Trends

Dental Implant is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in Product Segment

Dental implants are components that are used for supporting the prosthetic teeth. These are surgically fixed in the jawbone. It fuses with jawbone and provides stability to the prosthetic teeth. It allows easy movement of chewing and speaking, since it is fixed to one position and do not shift up. Chances of age-related dental problems, such as loss of teeth, are increasing with growing aging population. Rapid increase in age related dental problem is expected to increase demand for dental implants and fuel its market growth. Furthermore, government and other organizations are taking initiatives to increase awareness among people about the age-related dental disorders.

For instance, in February 2021, National Children's Dental Health Month was celebrated by the American Dental Association to increase the awareness of dental health amongst children. Companies are taking initiatives to develop new products related to dental implants. For instance, in June 2019, Southern Implants, Pty. launched its product, the Innverta implant. It is based on body shift design and deep conical, and external hex connections. It provides a chamber for the bone growth and the wider apical portion ensures stability of the prosthetic teeth. However, the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic has affected the sales of many global players in the dental implant industry. According to Dentsply first quarter 2020 results, the company has witnessed decline in implant sales mentioning that it is mostly related to dentists and customers reducing dental procedures. With the increase in age, the prevalence of dental caries increases drastically, leading to greater demand for treatment options with implants.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

The North America region is expected to hold a major position in the dental consumables market, owing to the increasing incidences of dental diseases, growing geriatric population, and rising adoption toward cosmetic dentistry for aesthetic purposes. In the North America region, the United States is slated to be the largest market due to the presence of a large number of dental consumable manufacturers.

According to gotoapro.org in 2021, approximately 2.3 million implant-supported crowns are made annually in the United States. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, in 2019, more than 40% of adults complained of pain in their mouth within the year, while more than 80% of people would have had at least one cavity by age 34. The country spends more than USD 124 billion on costs related to dental care each year. The presence of some of the key players and their increasing investment in the market is expected to impact positively on the market. In 2019, DMG America LLC introduced the product "LuxaCrown" in the United States. It's a semi-permanent crown and bridge material that features with increased longevity of up to 5 years.

However, in this pandemic situation, the American Dental Association issued a rule that all the non-emergency dental procedures have to be postponed by the dentists because the dentists, auxillaries, and patients are at high risk of cross-infections. This has affected the dental services in the country.

