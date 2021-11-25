The Global Humanized Mouse Model Market is expected to grow by $ 119.20 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Humanized Mouse Model Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048523/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the humanized mouse model market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on preventing the spread of pandemics and growing adoption of personalized medicine. In addition, the rising focus on preventing the spread of pandemics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The humanized mouse model market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The humanized mouse model market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Genetically humanized mouse model

• Cell-based humanized mouse model



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• CROs

• Academic and research institutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the innovative applications of humanized mouse models as one of the prime reasons driving the humanized mouse model market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on humanized mouse model market covers the following areas:

• Humanized mouse model market sizing

• Humanized mouse model market forecast

• Humanized mouse model market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading humanized mouse model market vendors that include Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, genOway, ingenious targeting laboratory, JSR Corp., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and TRANS GENIC Inc.. Also, the humanized mouse model market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

