Artificial Paintings Produces iPhone Cases With AI-Generated Prints

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Paintings specializes in the popularization and production of AI-generated artworks. The company has already sold hundreds of paintings and video arts and quickly became prominent in the circles of tech fans and art enthusiasts. This month the Artificial Paintings team decided to treat connoisseurs of art with something unique — the company has announced the production of iPhone cases featuring top-notch AI-artworks. The company founders rightfully believe that AI art should be brought closer to people. That's how the idea was born.

The prints for the first collection of cases were designed by the specially trained AI model that used a massive dataset of famous 3D objects created by modern human artists. These high-quality phone cases are manufactured for a wide range of iPhone models, including the most recent ones (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max). The first collection is already available for pre-order on the Artificial Paintings website.

Artificial Paintings is known for its charity campaigns, as a certain percentage of each sale goes to various environmental organizations. That's why besides being coated with eco-friendly water-based polyurethane to maintain extra strength, the cases are produced locally to reduce carbon emissions.

Artificial Paintings will list these phone cases as NFTs on several trustworthy marketplaces. In addition, the company plans to release a unique accessory line to list it on such well-known marketplaces as Etsy or Amazon.

More exciting updates and experiments are on their way! Don't forget to keep track of the upcoming events and planned updates of Artificial Paintings on social media: Twitter (@ArtificialNFT), Instagram (@Artificial_Paintings), or Discord (https://discord.gg/ArtificialPaintings).

Press Contact:

Alex Solonsky

Phone: +447458148258

Email: press@artificialpaintings.com

Web: https://artificialpaintings.com

