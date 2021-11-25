Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring ABB, Cisco Systems and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the industrial wireless automation market and it is poised to grow by $1.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report on the industrial wireless automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of high-speed communication network solutions for fast data transfer in the industrial sector and the increasing focus on predictive maintenance.



The industrial wireless automation market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial wireless automation market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Process industry

Discrete industry

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies changing market dynamics as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wireless automation market growth during the next few years.



The report on industrial wireless automation market covers the following areas:

Industrial wireless automation market sizing

Industrial wireless automation market forecast

Industrial wireless automation market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wireless automation market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial wireless automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Field instrument - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Communication network - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzztg0