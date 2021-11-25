Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring ABB, Cisco Systems and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the industrial wireless automation market and it is poised to grow by $1.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report on the industrial wireless automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of high-speed communication network solutions for fast data transfer in the industrial sector and the increasing focus on predictive maintenance.
The industrial wireless automation market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The industrial wireless automation market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Process industry
- Discrete industry
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies changing market dynamics as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wireless automation market growth during the next few years.
The report on industrial wireless automation market covers the following areas:
- Industrial wireless automation market sizing
- Industrial wireless automation market forecast
- Industrial wireless automation market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wireless automation market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial wireless automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
