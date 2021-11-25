Worldwide Content Marketing Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Content Marketing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the content marketing market and it is poised to grow by $417.85 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report on the content marketing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the number of users on social media and improved brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty.
The content marketing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for digital magazines as one of the prime reasons driving the content marketing market growth during the next few years.
The report on content marketing market covers the following areas:
- Content marketing market sizing
- Content marketing market forecast
- Content marketing market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading content marketing market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc. Also, the content marketing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Financial Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
6. Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Blogging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Videos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Infographics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Case studies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
7. Market Segmentation by Objective
- Market segments
- Comparison by Objective
- Lead generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thought leadership - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Objective
8. Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- CoSchedule LLC
- HubSpot Inc.
- Influence and Co.
- Scripted Inc.
- Sprinklr Inc.
12. Appendix
