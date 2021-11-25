Worldwide Content Marketing Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Content Marketing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the content marketing market and it is poised to grow by $417.85 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report on the content marketing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the number of users on social media and improved brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty.



The content marketing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for digital magazines as one of the prime reasons driving the content marketing market growth during the next few years.

The report on content marketing market covers the following areas:

Content marketing market sizing

Content marketing market forecast

Content marketing market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading content marketing market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc. Also, the content marketing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Financial Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Blogging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Videos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Infographics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Case studies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

7. Market Segmentation by Objective

Market segments

Comparison by Objective

Lead generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Thought leadership - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Objective

8. Customer landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

CoSchedule LLC

HubSpot Inc.

Influence and Co.

Scripted Inc.

Sprinklr Inc.

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6o0gbk