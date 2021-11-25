The Global Life Science Software Market is expected to grow by $ 5.10 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Life Science Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973830/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the life science software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for improving operational efficiency and the growing focus on storing patient information. In addition, the increasing need for improving operational efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The life science software market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The life science software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical

• Biotechnology

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing technological innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the life science software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on life science software market covers the following areas:

• Life science software market sizing

• Life science software market forecast

• Life science software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading life science software market vendors that include Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, International Business Machines Corp., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc. Also, the life science software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

