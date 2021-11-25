Outlook on the Proximity Payment Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proximity Payment Market by Offering and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Proximity payments are mobile payments in which the payer and the payee are in the same location and encompass payments that are both customer-to-business and person-to-person. In addition, while executing proximity payment, communication between devices takes place through a proximity technology such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Quick Response (QR) codes, and Bluetooth technology. Furthermore, unlike mobile payments that are executed through the internet, proximity payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access to payment information during the transactions.



With evolving technologies, smartphones are increasingly available at reasonable prices and are being affordable for customers, which promote the proximity payment market growth. In addition, massive adoptions of proximity payments channel among merchants and numerous benefits provided by proximity payments drives the market growth. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global proximity payment market. However, risk in data breaches and security issues while conducting payments and difficulties in the replacement process of point-of-sale (POS) terminal are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, payment industry is introducing a gradual shift toward a digital economy across several countries. In addition, the growing adoption of proximity payment market across emerging economies and rapid digitalization in payments sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The proximity payment market is segmented into offering, application, and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. The solutions segment is further segregated into hardware and software. Applications covered in the study include grocery stores, bars & restaurants, drug stores, entertainment centers, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the top proximity payment companies operating in the market such as ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Apple Inc., FIS, IDEMIA, Ingenico, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings Inc., Square, Inc., and Visa Inc.. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the proximity payment industry.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efbiey