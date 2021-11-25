The Global Gelatin Market is expected to grow by 292.53 thousand MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gelatin Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838936/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gelatin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for convenience foods and beverages and the growing importance of microencapsulation. In addition, growing preference for convenience foods and beverages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gelatin market analysis includes the material and application segments and geographic landscape.



The gelatin market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Pig skin

• Bovine hides

• Bones

• Others



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Photography

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the demand for gelatin in the nutraceutical industryas one of the prime reasons driving the gelatin market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gelatin market covers the following areas:

• Gelatin market sizing

• Gelatin market forecast

• Gelatin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gelatin market vendors that include Darling Ingredients Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Gelita AG, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd., Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Trobas Gelatine BV. Also, the gelatin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838936/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________