Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size Will Reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2026, at CAGR of 6.5%: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Air Quality Monitoring System Market By Product (Indoor & Outdoor), By Pollutant Type (Chemical & Physical), By Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, & Industrial), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Air Quality Monitoring System Market size & share expected to reach to USD 6.2 Billion by 2026 from USD 4.3 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What is Air Quality Monitoring System? Report Overview & Coverage:

Air quality monitoring systems (AQMS) are equipment that has the ability to regulate wind speed, direction, and other weather parameters in terms of measuring the concentration of air pollutants such as SO2, NOx, CO, O3, and THC. The measures data has the ability to be monitored remotely and exported in various formats for the local users and authorities. It is then published after being converted into readable and scalable data that the layman can understand in the form of charts and figures.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/air-quality-monitoring-system-market-report

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

206+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

3M Manufacturing

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

HORIBA Ltd.

Merck

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Spectris plc.

Honeywell International Inc.

TSI Incorporated

Tisch Environmental

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Air Quality Monitoring System Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Air Quality Monitoring System Market?

What are the top companies operative in Air Quality Monitoring System Market?

What segments are covered in Air Quality Monitoring System Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Air Quality Monitoring System Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/air-quality-monitoring-system-market-report

Market Growth Drivers

The global air quality monitoring system market is occupied by driving factors such as the rising levels of air pollution, increasing number of supportive government initiatives, and increasing consumer awareness regarding environmentally friendly measures to name a few. Additionally, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution solutions coupled with a continuous cycle of R&D activities is expected to increase the footprint of the global air quality monitoring system market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with increasing incidences of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and cardiovascular problems are expected to fuel the growth of the global air quality monitoring system market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global air quality monitoring system market is driven by rising air pollutants on a global purview coupled with significant influence on the atmosphere such as acid rain, rising toxic levels, and global warming to name a few. The rising adoption of air quality monitoring systems in the sector of manufacturing, automotive, and oil & gas coupled with rising collaborations and mergers & acquisitions is expected to fuel the growth of the global air quality monitoring system market during the advent of the forecast period. However, a higher cost of implementation coupled with a high production cost is expected to hamper the growth of the global air quality monitoring system market during the advent of the forecast period.

Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 4.3 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 6.2 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6.5% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players 3M Manufacturing, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, HORIBA Ltd., Merck, Siemens AG, and Others Segments Covered Product, Pollutant Type, Component, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product, the global air quality monitoring system market is divided into indoor and outdoor. The outdoor installations segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to increased integration of activities in association with smart cities coupled with rising government mandates for improving air quality in their boroughs to name a few. Based on pollutant type, the global air quality monitoring system market is classified into chemical and physical. The segment pertaining to chemicals is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising vehicular emissions such as carbon monoxide coupled with an increasing number of capnography tests towards anesthesia and intensive medical services to name a few. On the basis of components, the global air quality monitoring system market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising number of system integrators in the sector coupled with the integration of IoT-based services in the latter to name a few. On the basis of end-user, the global is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. The segment pertaining to industrial is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of air quality monitoring systems from various sectors coupled with increasing demand for natural gas and petroleum sources to name a few.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/air-quality-monitoring-system-market-report

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Also Read, Press Release on Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size & Share, 2021-2026

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising levels of acidic rains in the region coupled with an increasing amount of government-based initiatives for improving air quality to name a few. Additionally, the presence of well-established distribution channels and rising disposable income among consumers leading to an increased volume of indoor air quality monitoring systems will lead to an increased footprint for the air quality monitoring system market during the advent of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in the region coupled with favorable government policies to name a few.

Browse the full “Air Quality Monitoring System Market By Product (Indoor & Outdoor), By Pollutant Type (Chemical & Physical), By Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, & Industrial), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/air-quality-monitoring-system-market-report

The report on the global Air Quality Monitoring System market is segmented into:

Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Indoor Fixed Portable

Outdoor Fixed Portable



Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market: By Pollutant Type Segment Analysis

Chemical Nitrogen Oxides Sulfur Oxides Carbon Oxides VOCs Others

Physical

Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Hardware Sensors Processors Output Devices

Software

Services

Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Oil & Gas Manufacturing Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Healthcare Others



Browse More Related Report:

Atopic Eczema Treatment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/atopic-eczema-treatment-market

AI for Pharmaceutical Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ai-for-pharmaceutical-market

Sleeping Aids Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sleeping-aids-market

Animal Health Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/animal-health-market

Orthopedic Implants Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/orthopedic-implants-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com