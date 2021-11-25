Global Animal Health Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $47.21 Billion in 2020 - Market Insights & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Market (2021 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Health Market was valued at USD 47.21 Billion in the year 2020

The trend of pet ownership such as dogs, cats is booming due to humanisation of pets. Many people find comfort and companionship by adopting pets while staying at home.

As a result, the demand for animal healthcare products such as food, medicines is rising tremendously and is expected to see huge growth in future. Rising concern for several animal diseases have resulted in investments in vaccination, diagnosis of diseases and focus on healthy diet.

Further, Veterinarian services help prevent or treat diseases and conditions to increase production of animal-based food items that would result in dramatic price reductions, allowing for quick access to nutritious food. Therefore, rising demand for animal- based products is driving the animal healthcare market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the global economy of various sectors, including veterinary sectors. The lockdown and other restrictive actions taken to control the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively impacted the livestock sector, particularly the dairy and meat industries, and related processes. The meat trade was disrupted, while people's consumption habits changed simultaneously due to food safety and quality concerns.

Also, with rising incidence of diseases in animals and growth in animal population, there has been growing focus on development of drugs for animal care. Various animal diseases arise each year, which provides opportunities for medicine-manufacturing companies to launch animal health products.

The nuclear family trend across the globe has accelerated pet ownership. Thus, growing human-animal bond defines consumers' willingness to spend more money on their pets. Rising incidence of infectious diseases, technological advancements and increase in the investments by key players are key factors driving the growth of pet treatment market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Zoetis

Merck & Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Covetrus, Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Virbac

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Animal Health Market: Product Overview



4. Global Animal Health Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Animal Health Market

4.3 Global Animal Health Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Animal Health Market Segmentation, By Animal Type (Value)

5.1 Global Animal Health Market Segmentation, By Animal Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Animal Health Market: By Animal Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Production Animals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Companion Animals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Animal Health Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

6.1 Global Animal Health Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Animal Health Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Pharmaceuticals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Vaccines- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Feed Additives- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Animal Health Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Global Animal Health Market Segmentation, By End-User (Value)

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Animal Health Market: By End-User (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Point-of-Care Testing- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Animal Health Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Animal Health Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. North America Animal Health Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 North America Animal Health Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 North America Animal Health Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 North America Animal Health Market: Segmental Analysis

9.4 Market Segmentation By Animal Type (Production Animals, Companion Animals)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Feed Additives)

9.6 Market Segmentation By End User (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Point-of-Care Testing, Others)

9.7 North America Animal Health Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Animal Health Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.9 Competitive Scenario of North America Animal Health Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)

9.10 United States Animal Health Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.11 United States Animal Health Market Segmentation By Animal Type, By Product Type, By End User (2016-2026)

9.12 Canada Animal Health Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.13 Canada Animal Health Market Segmentation By Animal Type, By Product Type, By End User (2016-2026)8.12 Brazil Animal Health Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.13 Brazil Animal Health Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End User (2016-2026)



10. Europe Animal Health Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Animal Health Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. LAMEA Animal Health Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



13. Global Animal Health Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Animal Health Market Drivers

13.2 Global Animal Health Market Restraints

13.3 Global Animal Health Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Animal Health Market - By Animal Type (Year 2026)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Animal Health Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Animal Health Market - By End User (Year 2026)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Animal Health Market - By Region (Year 2026)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share of global leading companies

15.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Animal Health Market

15.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Animal Health Market

15.4 Supply Chain Analysis- Global Animal Health Market

15.5 Recent Developments, Mergers and Acquisitions



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Zoetis

Merck & Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Covetrus, Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Virbac

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

