Global Baby Pacifier Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Pacifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby pacifier market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Baby pacifiers, also known as dummies, teethers and soothers, are rubber or plastic objects that are used to comfort and entertain babies and stop them from crying. They are made of soft, natural, and flexible materials like rubber, latex and silicone. However, silicone pacifiers are considered more durable than the ones made of latex. They are used as an effective means to calm babies during the first few months after birth when they are fussy, colic, or have a habit of suckling. Baby pacifiers are also recommended by doctors to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). They are also considered as a transitional object that helps children relieve stress and adjust to new situations.
Baby Pacifier Market Trends:
The global baby pacifier market is primarily driven by the increasing global birth rate. This has resulted in the growing demand for various baby accessories such as baby pacifiers that offer temporary distraction, help babies fall asleep and ease discomfort during flights. The rapidly changing lifestyle and rising disposable income of individuals are also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing innovative products that cater to the target customer. For instance, Smilo (Momma Goose Inc.), a US-based company, has launched a new line of baby pacifiers that are sized according to the baby's age and expand in the mouth for optimum support. They are also developing pacifiers that reduce the intake of air by toddlers to prevent a gassy stomach.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global baby pacifier market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, size and distribution channel.
Breakup by Type:
- Single-piece Baby Pacifier
- Multiple-piece Baby Pacifier
Breakup by Size:
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Angelcare USA LLC, Baby Shusher LLC, Doddle & Co, Handi-Craft Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Mam Babyartikel Gmbh, Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.), Natursutten ApS, Newell Brands Inc., Pigeon Corporation and The Natural Baby Company LLC.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global baby pacifier market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby pacifier market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global baby pacifier market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Baby Pacifier Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Single-piece Baby Pacifier
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Multiple-piece Baby Pacifier
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Size
7.1 Small
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Large
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Online
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Offline
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Angelcare USA LLC
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Baby Shusher LLC
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Doddle & Co
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Handi-Craft Company
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Mam Babyartikel Gmbh
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Natursutten ApS
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Newell Brands Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Pigeon Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 The Natural Baby Company LLC
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogdd3d