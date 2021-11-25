Insights on the Retail Sourcing and Procurement Global Market to 2026 - by Solution, Service, Deployment, End-use and Region

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global retail sourcing and procurement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Retail sourcing and procurement refers to the services used by organizations for evaluating and engaging the suppliers for acquiring goods and services. It involves processes such as insourcing, outsourcing and global and strategic sourcing through automated, mobile and cloud technologies. The retail sourcing and procurement solutions also facilitate supplier and contract management and offer services, such as procure-to-pay and spend analysis. They are commonly used by small, medium and large-sized organizations for implementation, training and consulting to optimize sourcing and procurement activities, improve customer retention and enhance overall consumer experience.
Significant growth in the retail industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Retail sourcing and procurement solutions facilitate the organizations to automate spend management activities and improve the efficiency of procure-to-pay processes. Moreover, the increasing demand for enhanced visibility in tracking related data, centralized procurement processes and improved collaboration between retailers and suppliers is providing a thrust to the market growth.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technology and big data solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The adoption of these technologies enables the enterprises to trace and procure goods promptly, efficiently, maximize profits and keep track of the future business transaction and supplier performance. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with increasing automation in procurement activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global retail sourcing and procurement market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global retail sourcing and procurement market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, solution, service, deployment and end use.
Breakup by Solution:
- Strategic Sourcing
- Supplier Management
- Contract Management
- Procure-to-pay
- Spend Analysis
Breakup by Service:
- Implementation
- Consulting
- Training and Support
Breakup by Deployment:
- On-premise
- Hybrid
- Cloud
Breakup by End Use:
- Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
- Large Enterprise
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Basware Corporation, Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Corp.), Epicor Software Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.), Ivalua Inc, Kinaxis, Oracle Corporation, Proactis Holdings Plc, SAP SE, JAGGAER Inc. and Zycus Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global retail sourcing and procurement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global retail sourcing and procurement market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global retail sourcing and procurement market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Strategic Sourcing
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Supplier Management
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Contract Management
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Procure-to-pay
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Spend Analysis
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Service
7.1 Implementation
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Consulting
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Training and Support
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment
8.1 On-premise
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Hybrid
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Large Enterprise
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Basware Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Corp.)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Epicor Software Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Ivalua Inc
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Kinaxis
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Oracle Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Proactis Holdings Plc
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 SAP SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 JAGGAER Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Zycus Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
