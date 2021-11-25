ANORA GROUP PLC SHARES TRANSFERRED TO SOLIDIUM OY

English Finnish Swedish

On 25 November 2021, the State of Finland transferred all of its 13,097,481 Anora Group Plc shares, which correspond to 19.4 % of Anora’s share capital, to Solidium Oy. The transfer value of the Anora shares equalled the closing price in public trading on 24 November 2021 on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki: €10.90 per share. As a result of the transfer, Solidium’s shareholders’ equity was increased by a sum equal to the total market value of the shares: approximately €143 million.

Anora is a leading wine and spirits brand house in the Nordic region. Anora was born through the merger of Altia and Arcus in September 2021. Anora shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Euronext Oslo. The listing in Euronext Oslo ends on 31 December 2021.





Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)50 561 1501





Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Anora, Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, TietoEVRY and Valmet. The market value of Solidium’s total investments is approximately 9.0 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi.