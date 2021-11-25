Worldwide Wafer Level Packaging Industry to 2026 - Featuring Deca Technologies, JCET and Tokyo Electron Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wafer Level Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wafer level packaging market experienced strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

The wafer-level packaging (WLP) refers to a packaging solution used for adding a protective layer of electronic connections and integrated circuits (ICs). It is used for devices, such as microphones, pressure sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, capacitors, resistors and transistors. Some of the commonly used WLP integration types include fan-out (FO), fan-in (FI), flip-chip, 3D FOWLP. These solutions are used at the wafer-level of the device, instead of dicing the wafer into the individual die and packaging them. This offers various benefits, such as a reduction in the size of the wafer chips, streamlining of the manufacturing processes and improvements in chip functionalities. The ultrathin wafers also provide improved heat dissipation and performance, form factor reduction and minimal power consumption.

Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook on the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for more compact and faster consumer electronics is also driving the market growth. This has also enhanced the overall demand for cost-effective and high-performance packaging solutions for enhanced mechanical protection, structural support and extended battery life of the devices. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

For instance, WLP is widely used for the manufacturing of radar systems in self-driving automobiles. It is also used in the healthcare sector for the production of various wearable devices. Other factors, including increasing circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wafer level packaging market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, packaging technology and end use industry.



Breakup by Packaging Technology:

3D TSV WLP

2.5D TSV WLP

WLCSP

Nano WLP

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amkor Technology Inc., China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd., Chipbond Technology Corporation, Deca Technologies Inc. (Infineon Technologies AG), Fujitsu Limited, IQE PLC, JCET Group Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.), Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation.



