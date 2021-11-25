Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the third quarter 2021

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the third quarter 2021:



Dividend amount: $0.05



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: 6 December 2021



Ex-date: 7 December 2021



Record date: 8 December 2021



Payment date: 20 December 2021



Date of approval: 25 November 2021



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.