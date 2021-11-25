Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the third quarter 2021

Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Oslo, NORWAY

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the third quarter 2021:

Dividend amount: $0.05

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 6 December 2021

Ex-date: 7 December 2021

Record date: 8 December 2021

Payment date: 20 December 2021

Date of approval: 25 November 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.