Worldwide Patient Engagement Solutions Industry to 2026 - Featuring Epic Systems, Lincor Solutions and McKesson Among Others

The global patient engagement solutions market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.



Patient engagement solutions refer to a system that combines patient activation with interventions that are designed to improve health outcomes and provide better patient care at lower costs. These solutions also enable healthcare institutions to establish communication with their patients by using an online portal. Patient engagement solutions utilize technologies, such as portal and automated messaging, while ensuring patient satisfaction, safety and service quality. With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in recent years, especially among the geriatric population, there has been increased adoption of patient engagement solutions worldwide.



The global patient engagement solutions market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding mobile health among people. Mobile health, or electronic health, platforms provide patients with helpful information at every interaction, send periodic healthcare tips, create trigger-based appointments or prescription refill reminders and offer post-diagnosis notes. Apart from this, governments of various countries are providing incentives to digitally transform healthcare services and enhance patient engagement, which is also propelling the market growth.

For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) established the Patient and Caregiver Connection program in 2018, which aimed to foster engagements with patients and caregivers throughout the entire process of evaluation and surveillance of medical devices. Besides this, with the growing technological advancements, companies are investing in innovative cloud or web-based patient-centric engagement solutions that help improve the patient healthcare experience by lowering the cost of health plans and creating more efficient operations by changing payment technology, models and regulations.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nacqd