SLAM Technology Market Revenue Value to Exceed USD 435 Million by 2026, Globally: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “SLAM Technology Market By Offering (2D SLAM & 3D SLAM), By Type (EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM & Others), By Application (Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” in its research database
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global SLAM Technology Market size & share expected to reach to USD 435 Million by 2026 from USD 103 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”
What is Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology? Report Overview & Coverage:
SLAM technology or simultaneous localization and mapping is the computation simulation of construction or deconstruction of a topographical area of an unknown environment while simultaneously keeping the location of the user updated within the boundaries. These algorithms are based on concepts that are often integrated from computational geometry and computer vision and are often used in robot-based navigation, robotic mapping, and odometry for a wider range of virtual reality or augmented reality-based problems.
Request Your Free Sample Report of Global SLAM Technology Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157
(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 215+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Facts and Factors research methodology
(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)
Industry Major Market Players
- Apple Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Facebook Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Aethon Inc.
- Fetch Robotics Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Amazon Robotics
- Skydio Inc.
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
- Intellias
- Rethink Robotics
- NavVis
- Mobile Industrial Robots ApS
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the projected market size & growth rate of the SLAM Technology Market?
- What are the key driving factors for the growth of the SLAM Technology Market?
- What are the top companies operative in SLAM Technology Market?
- What segments are covered in SLAM Technology Market?
- How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the SLAM Technology Market?
Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157
Market Growth Drivers
The global SLAM technology market is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to increased adoption of UAV-based applications coupled with the rising prevalence of mapping-based technology to name a few. Additionally, increasing adoption of SLAM-based simulation from various sectors such as automotive and construction coupled with rising functionality of the latter technology which helps in complex navigational issues will increase the footprint of the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period. Moreover, escalating demand for self-robotics coupled with the rising number of virtual reality-based applications is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period.
The global SLAM technology market is expected to be driven by rising demands from the commercial, household, and autonomous vehicles to name a few. However, a higher cost of implantation and complex technological measures are expected to hinder the growth of the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period.
Global SLAM Technology Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size 2020 Value
|USD 103 Million
|Market Forecast for 2026
|USD 435 Million
|Expected CAGR Growth
|CAGR 29.7% from 2021-2026
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021-2026
|Top Market Players
|Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Aethon, Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation and Others
|Segments Covered
|Offerings, Types, Applications, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Pricing Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Market Segmentation
- Augmented Reality to lead the platform segment over the forecast period
The growth of the segment is due to the massive usage of SLAM technology in the coining of algorithms intended at solving simultaneous localization & mapping issues in the development of augmented reality kits.
- Commercial segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2027
The constant breakthroughs in microelectronics, GPS navigating systems, and wireless communications technologies are likely to steer the demand for SLAM technology in the commercial segment.
Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157
(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)
Also Read, Press Release on Global SLAM Technology Market Size & Share, 2021-2026
Regional Dominance:
- North America to contribute majorly towards the overall regional market revenue share by 2027
The market in North America is set to accrue massive revenue gains over the forecast period. The regional market growth is due to the large-scale acceptance of technologically advanced products along with massive awareness of SLAM technology in the region. Moreover, the humungous presence of industry behemoths along with growing partnerships between firms to create new products will further steer the regional market expansion.
Furthermore, the huge presence of SLAM-based UAV sense & avoid systems producers in the countries like the U.S. for commercial as well as non-commercial purposes will drive the growth of the industry in North America. Additionally, high expenditure on augmented reality technology in countries like the U.S. will propel regional market growth.
Browse the full “SLAM Technology Market By Offering (2D SLAM & 3D SLAM), By Type (EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM & Others), By Application (Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157
This report segments the SLAM technology market as follows:
Global SLAM Technology Market: By Offering Segment Analysis
- 2D SLAM
- 3D SLAM
Global SLAM Technology Market: By Type Segment Analysis
- EKF SLAM
- Fast SLAM
- Graph-Based SLAM
- Others
Global SLAM Technology Market: By Application Segment Analysis
- Robotics
- UAV
- AR/VR
- Automotive
- Others
Browse More Related Report:
Cross-Domain Solutions (CDS) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cross-domain-solutions-cds-market
Predictive Analytics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/predictive-analytics-market
HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hadoop-as-a-service-market
Digital Remittance Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-remittance-market
B2B Mobility Sharing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/b2b-mobility-sharing-market
About Facts & Factors:
Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch
Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch
Contact Us:
Sanu Thomas
USA: +1 347 690-0211
United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158
Japan: +81 50 5806 9039
India: +91 96043 17127
Email: sales@fnfresearch.com
Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com
Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com