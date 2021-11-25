Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Indication, Diseases and Geography

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market (2021-2026) by Type, Indication, Diseases, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 3.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.47 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.



Market Dynamics



There are more than 100 HPV, among of which 14 are cancer-causing. According to the WHO, HVP 16 and 18 types are responsible for around 70% of cervical cancer and pre-cancerous cervical lesions. The rising incidences of human papillomavirus (HPV) associated cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis, and oropharynx and increasing demand for prevention of these infections are majorly driving the HPV vaccine market.

In addition, government initiatives in HPV vaccination programs are anticipated to propel market growth. Since June 2020, around 55% of the WHO Member States have introduced HPV vaccination. Furthermore, increasing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure in emerging countries is expected to generate untapped opportunities for the market participants.



However, stringent government regulations associated with manufacturing new vaccines and a lower adoption rate of vaccines are anticipated to hamper market growth.



Market Segmentation



The Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market is segmented further based on Type, Indication, Diseases, and Geography.



By Type, the market is classified into bivalent, quadrivalent, and nonavalent. Amongst all, the bivalent segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Indication, the market is classified as cervical cancer, anal cancer, penile cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, genital warts, and others. Amongst all, the cervical cancer segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Diseases, the market is classified as systemic human papillomavirus vaccine and localized human papillomavirus vaccine. Amongst the two, the systemic human papillomavirus vaccine segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of HPV

4.1.2 Growing Government Vaccination Programs

4.1.3 Increasing Education and Awareness of Healthcare

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulation

4.2.2 High Cost and Long Term Vaccines Research

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 High Growth Prospect in Emerging Countries

4.3.2 Approvals of New HPV Vaccines

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Inadequate Access to Vaccines and Limited Adoption Rate

4.4.2 Product Recalls

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bivalent

6.3 Quadrivalent

6.4 Nonavalent



7 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cervical Cancer

7.3 Anal Cancer

7.4 Penile Cancer

7.5 Oropharyngeal Cancer

7.6 Genital Warts

7.7 Others



8 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Diseases

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Systemic Human Papillomavirus Vaccine

8.2.1 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

8.2.2 Ankylosing Spondylitis

8.2.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Localized Human Papillomavirus Vaccine

8.3.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

8.3.2 Type 1 Diabetes

8.3.3 Thyroid

8.3.4 Others



9 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Merck & Co., Inc.,

11.2 A-S Medication Solutions LLC

11.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.4 Sanofi S.A.

11.5 Johnson & Johnson

11.6 AstraZeneca Plc

11.7 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

11.8 Bharat Biotech

11.9 Bavarian Nordic

11.10 Inovio Pharmaceuticals



12 Appendix



