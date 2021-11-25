Outlook on the Connected Devices Analytics Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Oracle, SAP and Google Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Devices Analytics Market (2021-2026) by Component, Device Connectivity, Application, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Connected Device Analytics Market is estimated to be USD 14.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 40.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.3%.



Key factors such as a rapid rise in remote monitoring of employees working from home during the Covid-19 crisis have necessitated a need for connected devices in different industry verticals. This has been a prominent driver for the overall connected devices analytics market growth. Also, the increased penetration of the internet and IoT devices has led to a demand for these solutions. The growing adoption of smart payment methods is additionally supporting the growth of the market.



Conversely, the lack of skilled force required to handle the latest software systems based on IoT & AI, lack of security is likely to hinder the market growth. The growing need to generate real-time insights that can be acted upon in real-time through IoT sensors data will create a tremendous opportunity for the connected devices market players.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Focus on Remote Monitoring in Support of Work from Home Initiative

Growing Adoption of Smart Payment Technologies

Business Need to Build Digital Infrastructure for Large-Scale Deployments

Rising Adoption of Technologies like Smart Payment

The Increased Penetration of The Internet

The Adoption of IoT Devices

Restraints

Legacy Database Technologies Limiting IoT Product Integration

Lack of Skilled Professional Workforce

Opportunities

Real-Time Analytics Emerging as a Key Vital IoT Initiative

Rising Internet Penetration and Adoption of IoT Devices

Increasing Need for Remote Patient Care and Tracking Infected People in COVID-19 Pandemic Scenario

Challenges

Cybersecurity Concerns

The decline in Industrial Operation and Manufacturing Operations

The global connected devices analytics Market is segmented based on Component, Device Connectivity, Application, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Oracle Corporation, PTC, AWS, Hitachi, SAP SE, TIBCO Software, GE, Cloudera, Adobe, Google, Amazon.com, Software AG, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed services

6.3.2 Professional services

6.3.2.1 Consulting services

6.3.2.2 Support and maintenance services

6.3.2.3 Deployment and Integration Services



7 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Device Connectivity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wireless Personal Area Networks

7.3 Wireless Local Area Networks

7.4 Low-Power Wide Area Networks

7.5 Cellular/Machine to Machine

7.6 Wired



8 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy Management

8.3 Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management

8.4 Inventory Management

8.5 Security and Emergency Management

8.6 Sales and Customer Management

8.7 Building Automation

8.8 Remote Monitoring

8.9 Others



9 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Public

9.2.2 Private

9.2.3 Hybrid

9.3 On-premises



10 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

10.3 Large enterprises



11 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Industry vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Manufacturing

11.3 Transportation and Logistics

11.4 Energy and utilities

11.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

11.6 Retail and Ecommerce

11.7 Government and defence

11.8 Healthcare and life sciences

11.9 Others



12 Global Connected Device Analytics Market, By Geography



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investments & funding



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Oracle Corporation

14.2 Microsoft

14.3 SAP SE

14.4 IBM Corporation

14.5 PTC

14.6 AWS

14.7 Cisco

14.8 Google

14.9 Adobe

14.10 Teradata

14.11 Hitachi

14.12 HPE

14.13 SAS Institute Inc.

14.14 Software AG

14.15 GE

14.16 Cloudera

14.17 Guavus

14.18 SPLUNK

14.19 Tibco Software

14.20 Infor

14.21 Salesforce.com

14.22 Amazon.com



15 Appendix



