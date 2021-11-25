Mobile Klinik opens 100th store

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Mobile Klinik, Canada’s expert leading chain on device performance and professional smartphone and tablet repair offering high-quality, certified pre-owned mobile devices, opened its 100th store location at the Pickering Town Centre in Pickering, Ontario. To celebrate this milestone, across Canada this holiday season, customers who purchase a certified pre-owned phone and activate select mobility plans in-store can save up to $250. Until the end of 2021 the Pickering Town Centre location is providing 20 per cent off most repairs, accessories and certified pre-owned mobile devices.



“We are proud to achieve the milestone of opening our 100th location, bringing more Canadians access to high-quality, affordable repairs, the broadest range of phone accessories and today’s latest leading device brands including Samsung, Apple and Google as well as Canada’s widest selection of premium certified pre-owned phones,” said Tim McGuire, CEO of Mobile Klinik. "Our Mobile Klinik team is committed to continued growth and meeting Canadians' needs with flexible and affordable options to buy, sell, repair and connect their wireless devices from coast-to-coast, regardless of where they made their purchase or their wireless provider, with options that are better for both the planet and our customers' wallets.”



The demand for trusted repair outlets and locations to purchase high-quality certified pre-owned devices is growing. A recent Angus Reid Institute survey conducted by Mobile Klinik found 41 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a pre-owned phone, citing cost and environmental benefits as leading motivators. Further, the majority of Canadians consider their mobile phone as their most expensive personal item and are willing to consider repairing rather than replacing their device, with nearly half of those respondents having repaired their device before.



Mobile Klinik offers Canadians a trusted location to buy, sell, repair and connect their mobile devices:

: Customers can choose from Canada’s widest variety of premium certified pre-owned devices, backed by an industry-leading one-year warranty Sell : Mobile Klinik will buy most used device makes and models for top dollar, and to protect customer privacy will safely transfer the seller’s data to a new device or USB before properly wiping the old one

: All repairs are performed by certified, expert technicians, with most completed in about an hour. Common issues include cracked screens, broken cameras, software updates, and battery replacements with premium-quality-parts and state-of-the-art diagnostics Connect: Mobile Klinik also offers a full range of rate plans from leading Canadian wireless carriers, with special sustainability discounts to reward customers who extend the life of their devices by repairing their device or replacing it with a certified pre-owned device, rather than buying expensive new devices

Providing customers with further convenience, earlier this year Mobile Klinik launched its Onsite Repair Units , the first van service of its kind offering consumers and businesses nationwide the convenience of professional smartphone and tablet repair at the location of their choice. Now residents and businesses in more than 100 communities nationwide can conveniently access Mobile Klinik’s Onsite Repair Unit service.



Founded in 2015, Mobile Klinik has rapidly grown into Canada’s leader in professional smartphone and tablet repair, refurbishment and resale with 100 retail locations and 500 team members across Canada. For more information visit mobileklinik.ca .



About Mobile Klinik

Mobile Klinik is Canada’s leader in professional smartphone and tablet repair, refurbishment and resale with 100 convenient locations from coast to coast, Onsite Repair Units in over 100 markets across Canada and an online store. We are committed to providing Canadian consumers and businesses with flexible and affordable options to repair, buy, sell, protect and connect their wireless devices. For more information about Mobile Klinik, please visit www.mobileklinik.ca , and follow us @MobileKlinik on Twitter and Instagram.

