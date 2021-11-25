DAVIDsTEA and The Glenlivet Partner to Re-imagine the Classic Hot Toddy

French English

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce its second partnership with The Glenlivet, an iconic brand of single-malt Scotch whisky, to create a new signature cocktail, pairing favourites from the two brands. Aptly named The Pumpkin Hot Toddy, the reimagined classic features The Glenlivet 12 Year Old and DAVIDsTEA’s Pumpkin Crème Brulée tea blend, available at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com.



This holiday season, specially packed bottles of The Glenlivet 12 Year Old will be sold with a sachet of DAVIDsTEA Pumpkin Crème Brulée, one double-walled glass cup and a QR code to download the cocktail recipe. This cozy combo will be available at select liquor stores across Canada, and also double-up as a great option for holiday gifting this season.

“In the spirit of offering our customers new and unique ways of discovering DAVIDsTEA, we are excited to partner again with The Glenlivet to bring our customers a touch of newness to a tried-and-true classic, the Pumpkin Hot Toddy,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We have always developed unique recipes for holiday-infused cocktails, and this is just the continuation of this tradition. We love exploring new ways to share tea,” she added.

From creamy cooked pumpkin notes to irresistibly rich white chocolate, DAVIDsTEA’s Pumpkin Crème Brulée is the ideal pairing with The Glenlivet 12 Year Old’s citrus and floral notes. The Pumpkin Hot Toddy is a sweet, fragrant cocktail and the ideal complement to winter nights curled up by the fireplace:

In a DAVIDsTEA Double-Walled Glass Cup, steep one sachet of DAVIDsTEA Pumpkin Crème Brulée in ¾ cup of hot water for over five minutes. Remove sachet and stir in ¼ tsp of maple syrup. Add 1 oz. of The Glenlivet 12 Year Old, 1 slice of orange and 2 dashes of orange bitters. Garnish with orange rind and pinch of cinnamon powder or cinnamon stick, and enjoy.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

