Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 25 November 2021 3.00 p.m.



Scanfil plc’s financial information and annual general meeting in 2022



Scanfil plc will publish its Financial Statements Release 2021 on Thursday 22 February 2022. Annual Report 2021 will be published during the week 12 in March 2022. The Annual Report consists of the Board of Directors’ Report, the financial statements, auditors’ report, sustainability report, corporate governance report and remuneration report.



The Annual General Meeting of Scanfil plc is planned to be held on Thursday 21 April 2022. A shareholder must declare his or her request to have a subject on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting in writing to Scanfil plc’s Board of Directors on Friday 25 February 2022 at the latest by mail to address Scanfil plc, Hallitus, Yritystie 6, 85410 Sievi, Finland.



In 2022 Scanfil plc will publish Interim Reports as follows:

- Interim Report for January-March 2022 on Friday, 22 April 2022

- Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Friday, 5 August 2022

- Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Wednesday, 26 October 2022



Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications, Scanfil plc

Tel. +358 50 378 2228

email pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.