Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo, 25 November 2021: Jørgen Kildahl, board member of Scatec ASA has on 25 November 2021 bought 2,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 159.2162. After the transaction, Jørgen Kildahl owns 2,000 in Scatec ASA. Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment